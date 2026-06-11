29-Year-Old Woman Dies In Office Washroom After 'Sick Leave Denied', Company Rejects Charge

Johannesburg: A 29-year-old woman tragically passed away at her office in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, allegedly after she was repeatedly denied sick leave by her manager. Gcina Dhladhla was found dead in a toilet cubicle at her office in Rosebank.

Gcina Dhladhla, who worked as a call centre agent at Cartrack, reportedly felt dizzy and nauseous after reaching office on the fateful day. As per reports, she was accompanied by her manager to the washroom, where she locked herself inside a cubicle.

Later, when her manager returned to check on her, there was no response from the cubicle.

Following Dhladhla's untimely demise, protests broke out in South Africa, with people demanding the company to take responsibility and seeking answers regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Local reports claim that the woman has been feeling exhausted and unwell, yet her repeated leave requests had been denied by the company.

Company Condoles Death, Rejects Allegation

Cartrack released an official statement to condole Dhladhla's death and deny the allegation that she had been denied sick leave.

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The company claimed that the “medical emergency was sudden and unexpected”, adding that the firm provided “immediate assistance from highly trained on-site first responders" once the seriousness of the situation became apparent.