'I Love You': Professor Proposes College Girl In Front Of Class, Beaten With Slippers In Karnataka | VIRAL VIDEO | Image: X

Tumkur: In a surprising incident, an assistant professor ended up confessing his love and proposing to a college girl in front of the whole class at a medical college in Tumkur, Karnataka. The incident took place at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) and triggered widespread outrage on the campus, culminating into a violent assault of the professor.

Professor Proposes Girl

A video of the professor's proposal is going viral on social media. In the footage, the professor was heard saying, "I could not resist the immense love given by the batch, and I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in your batch... and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch.”

He ended his address by casually saying “I love you” to the girl.

'Didn't You Say I Love You'

Following the proposal, the professor was seen casually getting down from the podium to exit the class. However, the girl whom he had proposed was shocked by his confession and sharply confronted him. Here is the dramatic conversation that ensued between them:

Advertisement

Girl: "Excuse me. If you want to speak you can go to the principal."

Professor: “How come you proposed to me?”

Advertisement

Girl: “When did I propose?”

Professor: "Didn't you that I love you?"

Girl: "Excuse me?"

Professor: "There is a CCTV footage."

Girl: “Okay show me that, show me that.”

Professor: “Okay, I will talk to you tomorrow.”

Girl: “I don't want to talk.”

"It's okay," the professor said and before exiting the room casually asked the students to have the chocolates he brought for them.

Professor Beaten With Slippers