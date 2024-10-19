sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘I Voted for You, Now Find a Bride for Me’: UP Pump Attendant's Hilarious Request to MLA Goes Viral

Published 08:42 IST, October 19th 2024

‘I Voted for You, Now Find a Bride for Me’: UP Pump Attendant's Hilarious Request to MLA Goes Viral

In Uttar Pradesh, MLA was amused when petrol pump worker asked for help finding a bride after voting for him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Request MLA to find a bride
In Uttar Pradesh's Charkhari, an MLA was humorously asked for marriage help by a petrol pump worker. | Image: Facebook_Brijbhushan Rajput
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:42 IST, October 19th 2024

Viral