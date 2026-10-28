'I Was Shaking...': Bengaluru Woman Confronts Man for Filming Her in Metro; Video Triggers Outrage | WATCH

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of unauthorised recording aboard a Namma Metro train in Bengaluru has sparked widespread public outrage online. A young woman confronted a male passenger whom she caught secretly filming her on his mobile phone without her consent.

The incident occurred along the Whitefield metro line around 4:30 PM on Tuesday. The victim, identified on Instagram as Sowpika, shared video footage capturing the tense confrontation inside the train and near a metro lift.

Visibly distressed and shaken, she can be heard confronting the passenger and demanding that he unlock his phone to show the media gallery.

"I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," Sowpika said in the video, emphasising that she was fully covered to address any attempt at victim-blaming.

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During the exchange, when questioned about his actions, the man apologised. However, when asked if the apology meant he admitted to filming her, he denied it.

According to Sowpika's account, she briefly got hold of his phone and brought him to Metro security personnel at the station. However, as the situation unfolded near the platform, the suspect allegedly snatched his phone back from security and fled the scene.

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Sowpika pursued him, retrieving her own bag after he allegedly dropped or took it during his escape, before he ultimately evaded capture.

The viral video triggered intense backlash across social media platforms, with citizens raising concerns over passenger security inside Bengaluru Metro premises and questioning the immediate responsiveness of private security guards on duty.

In a follow-up update, Sowpika confirmed that she lodged an official complaint at the Kadugodi Police Station, where officers registered a First Information Report (FIR).