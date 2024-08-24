sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • "Indian Quick Commerce on Steroids": Internet Reacts to Man Getting a Laptop Delivered in 13 Minutes

Published 11:43 IST, August 24th 2024

"Indian Quick Commerce on Steroids": Internet Reacts to Man Getting a Laptop Delivered in 13 Minutes

A Bengaluru resident has surprised the internet with his quick decision to order a brand-new laptop and get it delivered within 13 minutes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A Bengaluru resident has surprised the internet with his quick decision to order a brand-new laptop and get it delivered within 13 minute
A Bengaluru resident has surprised the internet with his quick decision to order a brand-new laptop and get it delivered within 13 minute | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:43 IST, August 24th 2024