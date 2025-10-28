Indian Student Stabs Two Teens with Fork, Slaps Woman; Frankfurt-Bound Flight Diverted To Boston

An Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on two 17-year-old boys mid-flight, causing complete pandemonium.

Praneeth was on board a Frankfurt-bound Lufthansa flight from Chicago when he was found standing over two teens whom he attacked with a fork, causing lacerations on the clavicle of the first and the head of the second teen. Praneeth then proceeded to slap a female co-passenger, continuing his rampage.

As the flight crew tried to subdue him, he formed a gun with his fingers, put it inside his mouth, and gestured to pull the trigger. Reportedly, he also tried to assault a crew member.

Following the incident, the flight was diverted to Boston, where Praneeth was arrested by the authorities.

Who is Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli?

According to initial reports, he is a 28-year-old master's student of biblical studies who had gone to the US on a student visa. However, according to federal officers, he currently does not have legal status in the country.

What consequence is Praneet Kumar Usiripalli facing currently?

Praneeth has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft, according to the US Attorney Leah Foley's Office in the District of Massachusetts.

The official statement put out by the US Attorney’s office read, “It is alleged that Usiripalli used his right hand to strike Minor A in the left clavicle area with the metal fork. Usiripalli then allegedly lunged toward Minor B, who was seated to Minor A's right in a middle seat in the centre row of the aircraft, and struck Minor B in the back of his head with the fork. Minor B suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.”

He will be produced in front of a federal court in Boston at a later date, which will further look into the matter and determine the next course of action.