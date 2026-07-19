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  • Jaw-Dropping Intruder: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Slithers Into Kota Boys Hostel, CCTV Video Captures Men Scurrying Away In Fear

Jaw-Dropping Intruder: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Slithers Into Kota Boys Hostel, CCTV Video Captures Men Scurrying Away In Fear

A five-foot-long crocodile, slithered into the basement mess of the hostel in Coral Park when cooks were preparing meal at around 1 pm. The terrifying moment was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the room.

Nidhi Sinha
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Jaw-Dropping Intruder: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Slithers Into Kota Boys Hostel, CCTV Video Captures Men Scurrying Away In Fear
Jaw-Dropping Intruder: 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Slithers Into Kota Boys Hostel, CCTV Video Captures Men Scurrying Away In Fear | Image: X

Kota: An unexpected intruder sauntered into a boys' hostel in Kota, Rajasthan, triggering massive fear and panic on the premises. The intruder, a five-foot-long crocodile, slithered into the basement mess of the hostel in Coral Park when cooks were preparing meal at around 1 pm.

The terrifying moment was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the room. The footage showed cooks preparing meal on what appeared to be another normal day at work. However, they were surprised upon seeing the reptile.

As soon as they spotted the crocodile, their instincts kicked in and they ran for their lives. One of the cooks, who was preparing rotis, was seen running away with a rolling pin in his hand.

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 Nidhi Sinha
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