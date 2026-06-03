Kerala Man Gets Government Job Offer Letter 21 Years After Exam, Misses Chance As Retirement Age Crossed

For Abdul Majeed, securing a government job was a lifelong dream. But when the long-awaited appointment letter finally landed on his doorstep, it arrived more than two decades too late.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi English, the 61-year-old resident of Kalikavu in Kerala's Malappuram district recently received an official advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for the post of Part-Time Junior Arabic Teacher. Remarkably, Majeed had appeared for the recruitment examination back in 2005. While he was included in the official rank list, he never received an appointment during the list's three-year validity period.

The rank list eventually expired in 2008. Like many candidates whose names are left uncalled, Majeed moved on with his life, ultimately giving up all hope of ever entering public service.

A Surprise Letter 18 Years After the List Expired

Then, in April 2026, the unexpected happened.

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The PSC issued him an advice memo on April 24, 2026. This appointment was linked to a vacancy that had reportedly remained unfilled for years due to a severe shortage of eligible candidates. After multiple subsequent recruitment attempts failed to find a suitable replacement, the appointment process eventually drew from the old rank list, resulting in Majeed receiving an employment offer 21 years after he first sat for the examination.

By the time the letter arrived, however, the opportunity had effectively slipped away.

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Caught in a Bureaucratic Age Trap

According to official records, Majeed turned 60 on May 27, 2026, crossing the maximum age limit allowed for joining government service. Although candidates typically have a three-month window to complete formalities and assume charge after receiving an advice memo, his age now makes him legally ineligible to take up the post.

Majeed argues that this prolonged bureaucratic delay directly deprived him of the employment opportunity he earned years ago. He points out that the vacancy sat empty for nearly 18 years, and notes that had the appointment process been completed in a reasonable timeframe, he would have easily been able to join the service.

"It took 18 years for the PSC to issue the advice memo. The appointment was delayed to such an extent that I have lost any realistic chance of serving in the post," Majeed told PTI.

The Birth Certificate Dispute: A Ray of Hope?

The unusual case has taken another twist due to a dispute over his actual date of birth. While his SSLC certificate records his birth date as May 27, 1966, Majeed maintains that he was actually born a year later, on May 27, 1967.

He believes that correcting this administrative discrepancy could restore his eligibility, giving him the chance to serve in the position for at least another year. Seeking an intervention, he has already submitted petitions to Kerala's Education Minister and advocate N. Shamsudheen, and is currently awaiting a response.