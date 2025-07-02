Lawyer Caught Drinking Beer, Chatting on Phone During Virtual Court, Faces Contempt Charges

Ahmedabad: In a shocking breach of courtroom decorum, a senior advocate is facing suo motu contempt proceedings after a video went viral showing him drinking from a beer mug and talking on the phone during a virtual hearing before the Gujarat High Court.

The incident, which took place on June 25, occurred during an online session before Justice Sandeep Bhatt. The video, widely circulated on social media, shows senior lawyer Bhaskar Tanna appearing casually dressed, sipping from what seems to be a beer mug, while simultaneously speaking on the phone, his virtual background featuring a holiday-themed image.

Describing the conduct as "outrageous and glaring," a division bench of Justices A.S. Supehia and R.T. Vachhani on Tuesday directed the court registry to initiate contempt proceedings against Tanna.

The court noted that his actions not only undermined the dignity of the judiciary but also reflected poorly on the privileged position of senior counsel bestowed upon him.

Contempt of Court Triggered by Viral Video

The bench observed, “A video clip of the High Court proceeding, widely circulated on social media, shows his contemptuous behaviour of talking on the phone and also drinking from a beer mug while attending the hearing.”

In light of the viral footage and public backlash, the court said Tanna's behavior “could not be ignored.” While the bench hinted that his senior counsel designation may need to be reconsidered, it held back on making a final decision until the case is fully heard.

The registry has been asked to submit a report before the next hearing, which is scheduled for two weeks from now.

What Is ‘Suo Motu’?

The term "suo motu" is a legal phrase derived from Latin, meaning "on its own motion." It refers to a court initiating legal action without a formal request from any party involved.

In this case, the Gujarat High Court acted independently, based on the circulating video and the nature of the conduct captured in it.

Pending the outcome of the proceedings, the High Court has also barred Tanna from appearing virtually before the same bench.

Justice Supehia added, “The demeanour of Tanna defies the privilege of senior counsel conferred upon him by the court. In our opinion, his title should be withdrawn; however, that will be decided at a later stage.”

The case is likely to set a precedent for virtual court decorum and professional accountability in the digital age, especially for those holding senior legal positions.

This incident adds to a growing list of cases where basic courtroom decorum, especially in virtual settings, is being violated by not just laypersons but legal professionals as well.