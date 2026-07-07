‘Lift Li, Rs 20,000 Le Uda?’ Truck Driver's 13-Km Chase Ends With UP Cop Caught On Camera, Video Goes Viral

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A dramatic chase involving a truck driver and an Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector has gone viral after the driver accused the cop of stealing Rs 20,000 from his truck moments after taking a lift.

The incident, reported from Hamirpur district, took place on July 6 and has sparked widespread outrage across social media platforms.

According to reports, the sub-inspector sought a lift from the truck driver while travelling through the area. The driver agreed and allowed the policeman to ride along. However, when the truck stopped at a toll plaza, the officer allegedly took advantage of the moment, stole Rs 20,000 kept inside the vehicle, got off and drove away on a motorcycle.

Realising that his cash had gone missing, the truck driver immediately suspected the policeman and started following him. After chasing him for nearly 13 kilometre, the driver managed to intercept the sub-inspector on the roadside.

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A video now circulating widely on X captures the heated confrontation. In the footage, the visibly agitated driver accuses the policeman of theft in front of bystanders. The officer is then seen being searched, after which the driver claims the missing Rs 20,000 was recovered from the sub-inspector's uniform pocket. Several people gathered at the scene as the confrontation escalated, while the policeman appeared unable to convincingly respond to the allegations.

WATCH the viral video here:

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UP Police Suspend Sub-Inspector

Responding to the viral video, the Hamirpur Police confirmed that a formal complaint had been received from the truck driver.

In an official statement posted on X, police said that based on the written complaint, a case is being registered at Kotwali Nagar Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

The police further stated that the sub-inspector concerned has been immediately suspended, while a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

Authorities added that the investigation is currently underway and further legal action will depend on the findings of the probe.

Internet Reacts With Outrage

The incident triggered a flood of angry reactions online, with many users questioning police accountability.

One user wrote, "What kind of low-life behaviour is this! The government is already paying you a handsome salary, but you resort to stealing."

Another commented, "People were feeling safe with policemen earlier, but nowadays this type of policeman is ruining the force's own respect."

Several others called for strict action against the officer, while many argued that such incidents damage public trust in law enforcement. Some users alleged that weak accountability encourages misconduct, demanding exemplary punishment if the allegations are proven true.