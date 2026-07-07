Instagram Romance Ends In Horror: Mother's Lover Beats 6-Year-Old Boy To Death Over ‘Interrupted Intimate Moments’
A six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's lover in Lucknow after the accused, who met the woman on Instagram, allegedly viewed the child as an obstacle to their relationship. Police have arrested the accused and are investigating the mother's role.
- India News
- 2 min read
Lucknow: A gruesome murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has sparked outrage after a six-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's paramour, who reportedly considered the child an obstacle to his relationship with the woman.
The accused, Prashant Singh alias Gaurav Singh (26), was arrested on Monday, a day after the child's death. Police have also named the victim's mother, Poonam Devi, in the FIR, although officials say her exact role is still under investigation.
The ‘Insta Friendship’
According to police, Prashant, a native of Ayodhya who worked as a labourer in Kanpur, befriended Poonam through Instagram a few months ago. Their online friendship allegedly developed into an affair and Prashant frequently travelled to Lucknow to stay at her rented house whenever her husband, Dinesh Kumar, was away for work.
The police said the relationship soon turned deadly for the woman's six-year-old son.
Advertisement
Child Was Seen As 'Obstacle'
During interrogation, police said Prashant claimed the child repeatedly interrupted his private moments with Poonam.
According to police, the accused wanted uninterrupted privacy with the woman and was insistent on having repeated sexual encounters with her. Police allege he began viewing the six-year-old as a hindrance to their relationship.
Advertisement
Five Days Of Alleged Abuse Ended in Fatal Assault
Police said Prashant had been staying at the woman's house for nearly five days before the incident.
During this period, he allegedly assaulted the child repeatedly whenever Poonam left for work. On the day of the incident, the violence allegedly escalated dramatically.
The police claim the accused kicked and punched the six-year-old before repeatedly hitting him with a metal cooking ladle, leaving him with fatal injuries. Officers later recovered the ladle allegedly used in the assault.
Father's Complaint Led to Arrest
The case came to light after the victim's father, Dinesh Kumar, lodged a complaint on July 5, naming both Prashant and Poonam.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested Prashant near the Madiaon railway bridge as he allegedly attempted to flee.
The police said they are continuing to investigate the mother's role and whether she was aware of the repeated assaults allegedly inflicted on her son.
The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with many demanding the strictest punishment for those found responsible in the child's death.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.