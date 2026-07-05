Pushed, Beat, Fled...: Lucknow Home Guard Assaulted After Stopping Wrong-Side Youth Driver At Haiderganj Chauraha | VIDEO

Lucknow: A shocking video has emerged from Lucknow’s bustling Haiderganj Chauraha, capturing the moment an on-duty Home Guard personnel was violently assaulted after attempting to stop a young driver for traffic violations.

The footage, which has gone massively viral across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), has sparked widespread outrage over the complete breakdown of civic sense and the lack of respect for law enforcement.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary details, the incident unfolded when the Home Guard official noticed a young driver blatantly navigating through traffic from the wrong side of the road.

Recognising the immediate safety risk to other commuters at the busy intersection, the official stepped forward to intercept the vehicle and correct the driver.

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Instead of complying or expressing regret, the accused escalated the situation in a confrontational manner. Within moments, the verbal argument turned physical.

The viral footage shows the furious youth aggressively confronting the uniform-clad official. In a shocking display of lawlessness, the accused pushed the Home Guard to the concrete ground, repeatedly striking him while shocked bystanders looked on.

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After executing the swift, brutal assault, the perpetrator quickly fled the scene in his vehicle before nearby citizens or backup enforcement could intervene.

The video, widely circulated by prominent social media accounts including Ghar Ke Kalesh, has generated intense public anger.

Thousands of users have flooded the comment sections demanding immediate accountability, pointing out how vulnerable municipal and traffic security forces are when confronting aggressive violators.

"If an on-duty officer can be beaten so brazenly in broad daylight, what safety remains for the common citizen?" questioned one viral post.

Lucknow police quickly took note of the viral media and confirmed that an official investigation is underway.

Authorities are currently scanning the local CCTV grid and analysing the mobile footage to trace the vehicle’s license plate and identify the runaway attacker.