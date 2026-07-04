'Straight Out of Nightmare': Leopard Found Inside Bathroom in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Rescued | WATCH

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was left stunned after discovering a leopard trapped inside the bathroom of her house, as this unusual encounter has gone viral on social media.

Following this, a team from the Forest Department rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information and launched a rescue operation as officials safely tranquilised and rescued the leopard without causing any harm to the animal or the residents.

The incident took place in the Garkhal area of Kasauli at the residence of Jeet Ram.

The leopard reportedly entered the house after the bathroom door had been left open and became trapped inside.

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The family's morning took an unexpected turn when Jeet Ram's wife opened the toilet door, only to find the wild animal sitting inside.

Startled by the sight, she immediately backed away and alerted other family members, who then informed the Forest Department.

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A video from the scene has since surfaced online, showing the leopard calmly sitting inside the washroom and staring directly at the camera as rescuers prepared to secure the animal.

Watch the Video Here: