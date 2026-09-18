Mid-Air Brawl on Biman Bangladesh Flight Leaves Passengers in Panic as Fight Erupts

New Delhi: A physical altercation between two passengers aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for London triggered panic among fellow travellers after an argument escalated into a fight mid-air.

The incident took place on a flight that departed from Sylhet for London, with the confrontation occurring during the journey. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media and went viral.

Two male passengers initially became involved in a heated verbal argument over what was described as a trivial matter. The dispute then escalated into a physical confrontation, with the two men seen exchanging blows inside the aircraft.

The disturbance alarmed other passengers, including children and elderly travellers. Footage circulating online shows the two men arguing before the situation turns violent. During the scuffle, one passenger's T-shirt appears to have been torn.

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Cabin crew members intervened after the fight broke out and, with assistance from fellow passengers, managed to separate the two men and bring the situation under control.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines General Manager for Public Relations Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the incident to The Business Standard. He said the flight had departed Sylhet for London in the morning and that the two passengers got into a physical altercation during the journey. The cabin crew subsequently intervened and resolved the situation.

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Another report said the circumstances that led to the confrontation and whether any action was taken against the passengers remained unclear. Biman officials were also reported to be looking into the matter.