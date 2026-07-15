‘Her Smell Is Appetising’: Minor Boys Set Mother Dog On Fire, Abused Her Puppies In China; Video Sparks Outrage | VIDEO

Beijing: Widespread public outrage has erupted across Chinese social media platforms following a horrific incident of animal cruelty involving four minors.

The case, which went viral after being flagged by global online monitors, has sparked a fierce national debate regarding the leniency of the country's juvenile justice system and the urgent need for robust animal protection laws.

According to local reports, four boys, all under the age of 14, were walking through their village when they targeted a gentle, local female dog and her litter of three puppies, who were just two weeks old.

The group brutally assaulted the defenceless animals while filming the entire ordeal on a smartphone. Throughout the video, the boys can be seen laughing hysterically at the mother’s distress.

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The public’s fury reached a breaking point over a chilling comment captured in the recording, where one of the minors callously stated, "Her smell is appetising."

What has made the story particularly heartbreaking for residents is that the mother dog was a beloved fixture of the local community.

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Known to everyone in the neighbourhood, she was regularly fed by kind residents. Witnesses noted that despite the severe pain she was experiencing during the attack, the mother refused to flee the area.

Driven by fierce maternal instincts, she repeatedly ran away from the blows only to turn back toward her whimpering, two-week-old pups, a vulnerability the boys deliberately exploited to continue the abuse.

Because China’s criminal code stipulates that individuals under 14 cannot be criminally prosecuted except in highly exceptional circumstances, the boys avoided jail time.

Instead, they were sentenced to a specialised reform school designed to educate minors exhibiting dangerous behaviours. Additionally, their guardians were legally obligated by local authorities to tighten domestic supervision.

While some defenders tried to minimise the act by arguing the boys came from broken homes or suffered from underlying psychological issues, the public overwhelmingly rejected these justifications.

Netizens took to Weibo and other platforms to express their disgust, calling the punishment a mere slap on the wrist.