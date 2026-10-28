Monk’s Heartwarming Gesture to Beggar Sharing His Only Meal Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: In a world often dominated by stories of self-interest, a brief yet profound exchange between a homeless man and a Buddhist monk has reminded millions on the internet about the true essence of compassion and generosity.

A short video capturing the interaction has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing millions of views, shares, and heartfelt comments within hours of being posted.

The video opens at a busy roadside where an elderly monk, dressed in traditional saffron robes, is seen walking calmly as part of his daily routine.

Sitting along the sidewalk is a beggar who has managed to collect a small portion of food wrapped in a plastic pouch—likely his only meal for the day.

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As the monk approaches, the man on the street does something that catches onlookers completely off guard. Without hesitation, he reaches into his meagre possessions and holds out his food, offering it to the passing monk as an act of reverence and charity.

What follows next is what viewers are calling the moment that "melts hearts". Rather than simply accepting or politely declining the food, the monk stopped in his tracks. Dropping to his knees to bring himself level with the man on the ground, the monk gently placed his hands over the beggar's hands, refusing to take the meal.

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Instead, the monk bowed his head in deep respect, offering a heartfelt blessing and whispering words of gratitude to the man.

The monk then took out a small piece of fruit from his own alms bowl, placed it softly into the man's hands, and spent a moment sharing a warm, gentle smile with him before continuing on his journey.

The emotional clip has sparked an outpouring of admiration online, with users highlighting how those with the least often give the most.

Commenters pointed out that while the beggar possessed almost nothing in terms of material wealth, his impulse to share showed immense richness of spirit—and the monk’s respectful response honoured that dignity completely.