Monsoon Delay: Bhopal Residents Turn To Unusual Ritual, Feed Gulab Jamuns To Donkeys to Invite Rainfall

New Delhi: With the monsoon remaining sluggish in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, residents have resorted to a long-standing local tradition, i.e. feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys in the hope that the unique ritual will finally bring the long-awaited rain to the capital.

The ritual was performed in the hope that the region would be blessed with rain, as recent data indicates that 35 districts in the state have received below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon, as per reports.

How the ritual was carried out?

The unusual ritual, carried out during the region's extended dry, humid spell, drew large crowds as locals fed the popular Indian treat to donkeys. Footage of the event circulated widely online, sparking both curiosity and amusement among social media users nationwide.

The viral social media footage captured locals carefully feeding the sweets to the donkeys, while onlookers filmed the moment. The event quickly sparked widespread discussion, with many users expressing disbelief at such an unconventional rain-seeking ritual.

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What locals claim?

As per the locals, the practice is a long-standing folk tradition performed when the monsoon is delayed or weak. They believe this symbolic offering serves to appease Lord Indra, the Hindu deity of rain, in hopes of inviting favourable weather.

Residents described the event as an act of faith during a period of deficient rainfall in Bhopal, reflecting growing anxiety among locals who are eager for a more active monsoon in the weeks ahead.

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While meteorologists attribute monsoon patterns to atmospheric and climatic drivers, these traditional practices remain deeply embedded in India's social fabric. Similar rituals intended to invoke rain continue to appear across both rural and urban landscapes, highlighting the lasting impact of local customs and cultural beliefs.