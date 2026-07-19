'Sahil is Here, Come Quickly': Maharashtra Man Stabs Estranged Live-in Partner to Death, Later Commits Suicide

New Delhi: A shocking crime was reported from Maharashtra's Nashik, where a 21-year-old woman Vaishnavi Aware was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged live-in partner Sahil Lavhare (26) on Friday night.

The incident reportedly took place in the Indiranagar area after the accused took this extreme step during a heated argument, which continued for around 30 minutes. The accused was reportedly furious that his girlfriend was planning to marry someone else.

Meanwhile, according to the police, the accused (Lavhare) committed suicide hours after committing the horrific crime.

What was their past

The duo was originally from Amravati. Reports stated that they had previously been in a live-in relationship, but Aware moved to Nashik after they broke up. She had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Indiranagar while searching for a job.

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What cops said

The police stated that an argument broke out between the duo on Friday night and turned violent when Lavhare attacked her with a knife. According to reports, the man then fled the scene on a motorcycle as the woman cried for help from behind.

According to the officer, early Saturday morning, police discovered Lavhare's body hanging from a tree at the Indiranagar jogging track in what preliminary investigations suggest was a suicide.

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Meanwhile, residents alerted emergency services, and the victim was rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

'Vaishu is finished'

Hours before the crime, the accused also informed the fiancé of his ex-girlfriend that "Vaishu is finished," after allegedly stabbing her to death, as per news reports.

In a striking turn of events, the victim spoke on the phone with her fiance just minutes before the crime, urgently telling him, “Sahil is here, come quickly.” The fiance immediately rushed to the scene from work, keeping the line open. He remained on the call, listening to the pair argue for nearly half and hour.