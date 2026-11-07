Mumbai Local Horror: 2 Passengers Fight Inside Moving Train, One Falls Onto Tracks

Mumbai: A fight between two passengers aboard a Mumbai local train turned dangerous after one of them fell out of the moving train during the altercation. The incident, which was captured on camera, took place on a Churchgate-Virar fast local on Friday night, November 6.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm when the train was travelling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations. The argument reportedly started over standing space near the compartment's doorway and soon escalated into a physical altercation.

A video of the incident shows the two passengers exchanging punches inside the moving train. During the fight, one of the passengers appears to step backwards while attempting to avoid being hit. He subsequently loses his balance and falls out of the train near Mumbai Central station.

Fortunately, the train was moving at a relatively slow speed as it approached Mumbai Central station, which helped avert a major tragedy. The passenger reportedly survived the fall without suffering severe injuries.

Advertisement

The incident has once again brought attention to passenger safety aboard Mumbai's suburban railway network, where commuters frequently travel in crowded compartments, with many standing near train entrances.

The video of the altercation has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated, showing how a seemingly minor disagreement over standing space escalated into a potentially life-threatening incident.

Advertisement