Nature’s Wonder: Jabalpur Woman Delivers 5.2 Kg Baby in Rare Medical Miracle

A medical miracle happened in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh as doctors delivered a 5.2 kg healthy baby boy through caesarean delivery. While it is normal for newborns to weigh 2.8 to 3.2 kg, this baby weighed almost twice at birth. According to reports, 34-year-old Shubhangi gave birth to the baby weighing 5.2 kg through cesarean surgery in the city's Rani Durgavati Elgin Hospital. The hospital staff and the doctor who helped with the delivery also posed for a photograph with the newborn in her arms. Shubhangi's family member was also in the frame as they smiled at the nature's miracle.

Also read: Viral Video of Submerged Delhi Metro Station Sparks Online Uproar

Shubhangi, a resident of Mastana Chowk in Ranjhi, was admitted to Rani Durgavati Elgin Hospital after she experienced labour pains. She was admitted by the hospital staff and scheduled for a surgery. Since the mother could not deliver naturally or through the vagina, the doctors went with the C-Section.

In the viral image, the newborn appeared as if he was more than a year old. The images from the hospital quickly went viral on social media with many marveling at this nature's wonder.

According to the local media, Dr Bhavna Mishra, who carried out the operation, noted that this was the first time in her medical career that she had delivered a baby who weighed this much. She suggested that the high birth weight could be attributed to good maternal nutrition during pregnancy, or genetic factors. She also pointed out that delivering babies of this size can make caesarean procedures more complex. However, the staff braved through and came through, along with the mother. According to reports, Shubhangi and her baby are fine and under care of the doctors, surrounded by family.