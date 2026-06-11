‘Let Me Sleep Here’: Navi Mumbai Woman’s Pillow Protest Against Power Outages Goes Viral After Week of Sleepless Nights

A week of sleepless nights, exhausting workdays and repeated power cuts pushed a Navi Mumbai woman to take an unusual step that has now captured the internet’s attention.

Armed with nothing but a pillow and growing frustration, the woman walked into a local electricity office late at night and asked officials if she could sleep there.

Her reason was simple: the office had electricity, while her home did not.

Videos of the protest, recorded in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe Sector 8 area, have gone viral across social media platforms, sparking a wider discussion about power outages, public services and the daily struggles faced by working people.

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‘I Haven’t Slept Properly in a Week’

In one of the videos, the visibly distressed woman breaks down while describing how repeated nighttime power cuts have affected her life.

According to her, electricity has been going off almost every night for more than a week and often returns only in the early morning hours.

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The timing has made the situation especially difficult.

She says she leaves for work around 6 am and usually returns home close to 11 pm. With barely a few hours available for rest, the nightly outages have deprived her of much-needed sleep.

Fighting tears, she explains that the lack of electricity means no fan, no relief from the heat and almost no chance of getting a proper night’s rest.

“I haven’t slept properly in a week,” she says in the video, describing the physical and emotional toll the situation has taken on her.

The Pillow Protest That Struck a Chord

In another clip that quickly spread online, the woman is seen carrying a pillow through the streets before entering the local electricity office.

Frustrated after repeated complaints allegedly failed to produce any results, she sarcastically tells officials that she has come to sleep at their office because they have electricity while residents in her area are left sitting in darkness.

The unusual protest immediately resonated with thousands of people online, many of whom saw it as a powerful symbol of the frustration ordinary citizens feel when basic services fail.

Social Media Rallies Behind Her

The videos triggered a flood of reactions, with many users expressing sympathy and support.

Several people argued that the woman should not have had to protest simply to get attention for a basic civic issue.

One user remarked that electricity bills always arrive on time despite poor service, while another said residents of the entire locality should have joined her protest to put greater pressure on authorities.

Many highlighted that electricity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially for people balancing long working hours.

“When basic services fail, people are forced to protest in ways that shouldn’t be necessary just to be heard,” one social media user wrote.

Another praised her approach, saying public accountability often comes only when officials are directly confronted with the consequences of service failures.

Debate Over Infrastructure and Living Costs

The incident also sparked a broader discussion about urban infrastructure and quality of life.

Some users pointed out that Navi Mumbai has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, including the expansion of data centres and new developments, raising concerns about whether infrastructure is keeping pace with increasing demand.

Others questioned why a person working such long hours still struggled to afford backup power solutions like an inverter.

While some suggested purchasing alternative power systems, many users pushed back, arguing that residents who pay electricity bills should not be forced to spend additional money simply to receive a reliable power supply.

More Than Just a Viral Moment

For many people, the image of a tired worker carrying a pillow to an electricity office reflects the growing frustration felt when essential services fail and complaints go unanswered.

The protest may have been unusual, but its message was clear: after days of lost sleep, the woman was not asking for special treatment, she was simply asking for something most people take for granted every night.