Baffling Heist! Thieves Dismantle & Steal Entire 132-Foot-Tall Mobile Tower In Bihar, Internet Left Stunned

Patna: Another surprising theft has been reported in Bihar. This time a 132-foot-tall mobile tower has been stolen in Dumraon, Buxar district.

The theft came to light when GTL Infrastructure officials reached the sit to repair the telecom tower. Upon arrival, the officials were shocked to find that the entire tower had disappeared. Further, a 15-kVA generator and other technical equipment installed at the site were also missing.

The tower was located in a residential area, and residents said they were unaware of when or how it was removed.

The bizarre heist has left the internet stunned, with a netizen saying, “Unbelievable. How does something this massive disappear unnoticed?”

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Bihar has reported similar unusual thefts in the past. In 2022, thieves posing as government officials allegedly dismantled and stole a 60-foot-long, 500-tonne abandoned iron railway bridge over the Sone river in Rohtas district.

In another case reported from Samastipur district in February 2023, unidentified thieves allegedly took away a 2-km-long railway track and scrap material.

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