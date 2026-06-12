CM Samrat Choudhary Invites Google to Open Office in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has invited Google to establish an office in the state, signalling Bihar's intent to attract greater investment from global technology companies as it seeks to strengthen its digital ecosystem.

In a post shared on X, Choudhary said he met a high-level delegation led by Google India Vice President Chandu Thota at Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi. During the meeting, he urged the company to consider setting up an office in Bihar and discussed opportunities to collaborate on technology-driven development in the state.

According to Choudhary, the discussions focused on leveraging technology to improve governance, expand digital infrastructure, and create new opportunities for the state's youth. He also highlighted Bihar's growing focus on digital transformation and innovation-led growth.

Bihar Eyes Bigger Tech Investments

The outreach comes as several Indian states compete to attract technology companies and global capability centres (GCCs) through policy incentives, infrastructure investments, and skill development initiatives.

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While cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have traditionally dominated India's technology landscape, state governments across the country have been making fresh efforts to position themselves as destinations for digital investment and AI-led growth.

An office from a company like Google could potentially support local talent development, startup collaboration, and digital skilling initiatives, although there has been no announcement from the company regarding any expansion plans in Bihar.

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Focus on Digital Transformation

The meeting also reflects the Bihar government's broader push to increase engagement with major technology firms as digital services become increasingly central to governance and economic development.