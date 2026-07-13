Puja in a Moving Train? Viral Rudrabhishek Video Sparks Outrage, Indian Railways Responds | WATCH

New Delhi: In a now-viral video, passengers aboard a moving train are seen performing a puja inside the coach, triggering a debate over whether religious rituals should be allowed inside railway coaches.

The 32-second video shows a priest seated on the floor of a railway saloon coach conducting a Rudrabhishek ritual as he chants mantras with a Shivling, flowers, ritual utensils and devotees participating in the ceremony in a train.

The clip prompted questions over passenger safety, railway regulations and the use of VIP saloon coaches for personal religious ceremonies

Indian Railways Clarifies Viral Video

Responding to the controversy, Indian Railways issued a clarification on X, stating that the coach seen in the video was not a regular passenger coach but a privately booked saloon coach.

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According to the railways, the saloon car was commercially booked through IRCTC on July 8, with the party paying ₹308,580 in advance for a one-way journey from New Delhi to Mumbai aboard Train No. 12926 Paschim Express on July 10.

Railways further said that Northern Railway had issued permission for the commercial run of the saloon coach, subject to operational feasibility.

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"The primary roles and responsibilities of ensuring punctuality, safety, security and convenience of passengers lie with the Railways without any compromise. In this incident, no one was injured. The priest seen performing the abhishek was inside the saloon car booked by the party," the clarification said.

Watch the Video:

‘What is Procedure’: Netizens React

The video drew divided reactions on social media, with some users questioning whether religious ceremonies should be conducted inside trains, while others defended the event, pointing out that the coach had been privately booked.

One user asked, "Hello AshwiniVaishnawWas this approved by the railways? If so, what is the procedure?"

Another questioned, ‘Emotions get hurt when someone offers namaz in a train…When a honeymoon surprise is given in a train cabin, culture is suddenly in danger and the TTE gets suspended...’