'Overtime Compulsory Hai': Manager Locks Bank, Forces Employees To Work Beyond Hours | Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Karnataka: A video purportedly showing a manager locked the gates of a bank and forcing his employees to work late into the night has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of outrage on social media and reigniting a debate over workplace pressure. The incident reportedly occurred at Karnataka Grameena Bank’s Arkalgud branch.

In the widely circulated video, a man identified by social media users as the branch manager can be seen standing near the entrance and securing the main gate with a padlock.

The manager was heard saying, “Nahi jaana hai inko…nahi jaana hai to nahi jaana hai. Bakwaas hai kya roz roz? Yaha drama chal raha hai? Chaabhi dijiyae...Kaam khatam karo tab jaaoge. (You cannot go. Is this a joke? Give me the keys. Complete your work, then only you can leave.”)

An employee recording the interaction is heard saying that official working hours have ended and that he has completed the tasks assigned to him. He requests permission to leave, but the manager allegedly insists that he remain inside.

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The employee also argues that working overtime is not compulsory. The manager purportedly responds that the employee would receive overtime compensation before locking the gate and walking back into the branch.

Conversation Between Employee And Manager

Employee- "Sir, mera 5 baje ka time hai aur abhi 6 baj rahe hai. (Sir, my shift time is till 5 pm and it is 6 pm right now.)

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Manager- “Nahi nahi 5 baje ka time nahi hai. 5 baje ke baad aapko overtime milega.” (No, the time is not till 5 pm. You will get overtime for working after 5 pm)

Employee- "Overtime zaruri nahi hai sir karna." (Overtime is not compulsory)

Manager- "Compulsory hai" (It is compulsory)

Employee- “Kaha likha hai?” (Where is it written?"

Manager- "Circular padho' (Read the circular)

Employee- "Kaun sa circular?' (Which circular?)

Manager- "Wahi wala circular

Employee- “Usme saaf saf likha hai 5 baje ke baad jaa sakte hai...Maine mere kaam complete kar diya hai…Kyu lagaya sir lock…reason?” (It iswritten that after 5 pm I can leave. I have finished my work. Tell me why have you locked the door? Give me a reason.)

Manager- "Nahi batayunga. Aap prove karo ki aapko kyu jaana hai?" (I won't give a reason. Prove why you have to leave.)

Employee- “Mera kaam complete ho gaya hai...jitna bola gaya tha sab compelte ho gaya hai.” (I have completed my work.)

The clip has drawn sharp criticism online, with several users describing the alleged conduct as an abuse of authority. Many questioned whether an employer could prevent a worker from leaving the workplace after the completion of official working hours.

However, the complete circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unknown. As of now, the video’s authenticity and exact location have not been independently confirmed. The allegations should therefore be treated cautiously until Karnataka Grameena Bank issues a formal clarification.