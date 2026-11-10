Paraglider Gets Stuck in High-Tension Wires at 150 Metres in Himachal, Rescued After 2.5 Hours

New Delhi: A Russian paraglider pilot was rescued after remaining trapped in high-tension electricity wires at a height of approximately 150 metres above the ground for nearly two-and-a-half hours in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, November 10.

The incident took place near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town, along the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The pilot became entangled in the high-tension power lines while paragliding in the area, leaving him suspended at a dangerous height.

Following the incident, other paragliders alerted the local administration, prompting officials to immediately switch off the electricity supply to prevent any further danger. Mandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

However, bringing the stranded pilot down proved challenging because of the considerable height at which he was stuck. The administration subsequently arranged a 146-metre hydraulic crane to carry out the rescue operation.

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An official from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) used the crane's basket to reach the stranded paraglider and safely bring him down. The pilot was eventually rescued after spending nearly two-and-a-half hours suspended from the power lines.

Meanwhile, people gathered at the location spread a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the pilot as a precautionary measure in case he fell during the rescue operation.

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The Pathankot-Mandi highway was also closed to heavy vehicles while the crane was being assembled and the rescue operation was underway.