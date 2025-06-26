Pet Dog Found Stuffed Inside Spare Wheel Cover On Car, Internet Outraged Over Shocking Animal Cruelty | Watch

Viral Video: Widely known for their loyalty and friendliness, dogs are one of the best animal friends a human can wish for, but what if you witness cruelty on these innocent beings in the name of 'views'?

The internet is furious at a new trick pulled by a social media user to rack up millions of views. The viral video shows a man caging his pet dog inside a rear-mounted spare tire of his car and even blatantly asking if others would try it.

What Happens In Case Of An Accident?

The viral video portrays the horrors of social media obsession, to the point where one puts the ones they love in danger.

The video posted with the caption, "Would you get this for your dog," shows an individual caging a dog in a specially designed wheel cover for the rear-mounted spare tire of his car.

While pet parents are buying animal seat belts for their little friends, this brazen act infuriated the netizens beyond repair.

People are continuously questioning what would happen in case there is an accident and the wheel comes off or there is a collision. The 'travel abode' provided to the furry friend, also does not look comfortable with little to no space for movement available.

"Animal Abuse": Netizens Agitated At The Stupid Idea