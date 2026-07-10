PM Modi, Indonesia and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Moment

Forget striped ties and stiff handshakes, this week's biggest India-Indonesia headline came with a Bollywood soundtrack. During his three-day state visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swapped strict diplomatic jargon for a dash of Shah Rukh Khan magic, and the internet simply couldn't get enough.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Modi pointed out something he'd apparently noticed on the ground: the 1998 Karan Johar classic 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remains hugely popular among Indonesians. Rather than let the trivia sit, the PM turned it into a punchline for foreign policy declaring that when India and Indonesia walk the road together, the relationship doesn't stop at "kuch kuch" (something-something), it blossoms into "bahut kuch hota hai", essentially, "a whole lot happens."

Cue the applause.

It wasn't just wordplay for effect, Modi leaned into the SRK connection further, noting that wherever in the world you travel, you simply cannot escape a mention of Shah Rukh Khan and his films, calling him India's unofficial global ambassador in more countries than diplomats could probably manage.

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Not to be outdone, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had his own crowd-pleaser ready. He revealed that a genome sequencing test had shown traces of "Indian DNA" in his ancestry, cheekily crediting that for his fondness for Indian music and dance moves. The room, understandably, ate it up.

The Bollywood banter wasn't the only feel-good moment of the trip. Modi also tapped into football fever, given the ongoing FIFA World Cup buzz, and jokingly hailed the Indian diaspora as the "Man of the Match" for showing up during all three of his visits to Indonesia, each of which happened to coincide with a World Cup year.

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Beneath the light-hearted moments, of course, sat the real business of the visit- bilateral talks, an address to the Indonesian Parliament, and conversations around trade, technology, maritime security, and cultural exchange between the two nations, whose closest points, India's Great Nicobar Island and Indonesia's Aceh, lie barely 150 kilometres apart.

Naturally, the clip of Modi's "kuch kuch" to "bahut kuch" line went viral within hours, with filmmaker Karan Johar himself weighing in to say he felt honoured by the shoutout. Somewhere, Shah Rukh Khan is probably smiling- his cinematic universe, it turns out, doubles up rather nicely as soft-power diplomacy.