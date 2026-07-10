PM Modi's Appeal Creates Magical Moment in Seconds, Australian PM Left Emotional by Diaspora's Gesture | WATCH

In a heartwarming moment during the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appeal to the Indian diaspora that transformed the atmosphere inside the packed Marvel Stadium within seconds.

Addressing a crowd of over 30,000 people, PM Modi requested members of the audience to switch on their mobile phone flashlights as a mark of respect for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Before I start my speech, in honour of my friend, the Prime Minister, please turn on your mobile phone flashlights. Thank you," PM Modi said.

Moments later, thousands of mobile phone lights illuminated the stadium as chants of "Modi, Modi" echoed through the venue.

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Anthony Albanese Visibly Moved by the Gesture

The spontaneous gesture left Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visibly emotional as Overwhelmed by the response from the Indian community, he acknowledged the crowd by folding his hands in a traditional 'Namaste', drawing loud applause from those present.

The emotional exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of PM Modi's Australia visit, with videos of the illuminated stadium widely shared across social media.

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Video Goes Viral, Netizens React

The video of the stadium lighting up within seconds has gone viral online, with many social media users praising the gesture and the enthusiastic response from the Indian diaspora.

One user wrote, "Though I'm not in Australia, I can definitely feel the vibe of that stadium. Modi rocks."

Another commented, "Can any other leader match this aura?"

A third user said, "That is Modi ji, the true PM of India, elected by the people, for the people and for India. Jai Hind."

Another added, “This is the aura and leadership of PM Modi.”

One of Australia's Largest Community Gatherings

The event at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium drew an estimated 30,000 attendees, making it one of the largest gatherings addressed by a foreign leader in Australia.

PM Modi's address came shortly after he concluded the third India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne.

The summit concluded with 18 major outcomes aimed at expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The agreements span defence, maritime security, critical minerals, clean energy, education, research, mining, critical technologies and cultural cooperation, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Among the key developments was a new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, replacing the 2009 security pact and enhancing military collaboration between India and Australia. The two sides also finalised arrangements to operationalise the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, paving the way for Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful civil nuclear energy purposes.

Following the conclusion of his Australia visit, Prime Minister Modi departed for Auckland, New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.