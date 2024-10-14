Published 15:03 IST, October 14th 2024
Ratan Tata's Diamond Portrait by Surat Merchant Wins Internet. See Post
A unique tribute by a Surat jeweler, who crafted a portrait of the legendary industrialist using 11,000 diamonds, has captivated the internet.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The video, posted by Instant Bollywood, has garnered over 5 million views, with the internet in awe of the heartwarming tribute. | Image: Instagram
- 1 min read
15:03 IST, October 14th 2024