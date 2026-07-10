‘Rs 50 Do, Nagrikta Bachao'? Jharkhand BLO Caught In Viral SIR 'Kharcha-Pani' Row

Garhwa (Jharkhand): A viral video from Jharkhand's Garhwa district has triggered a controversy over the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with villagers alleging that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) demanded Rs 50 to Rs 100 as “kharcha-pani” to provide, fill and submit voter verification forms.

The alleged incident was reported from Gorayaband Tola under Khapro Panchayat in Ranka block, where residents claimed the BLO sought money despite the SIR process being free of cost.

The controversy intensified after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the BLO asking for "refreshment expenses" while processing the forms. The clip has since gone viral, prompting widespread criticism and demands for action.

Villagers Allege Threats Over Citizenship

Speaking to the media, several villagers claimed they were asked to pay money to complete the verification process.

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Local resident Mohammad Parvez Ansari alleged that those refusing to pay were threatened.

"The BLO is demanding around Rs 50 for filling the form. If someone objects or refuses to pay, they are threatened, saying, 'We will snatch your citizenship.' We approached several people, but they told us to let it go," he claimed.

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Other residents echoed similar allegations, saying they had already filled their SIR forms but were hesitant to submit them because they were allegedly being asked to pay. Some villagers were also seen waiting outside the BLO's residence with completed forms, claiming there was confusion over the submission process.

Accused BLO Rejects Charges

The accused BLO, Jamila Bibi, has categorically denied all allegations, describing them as a conspiracy to tarnish her reputation.

She said she had already processed around 170 SIR forms and insisted that beneficiaries could verify her work independently.

According to her, no money was demanded from anyone and the allegations were fabricated to malign her.

Administration Yet To Confirm Action

The viral video has sparked questions over the implementation of the SIR exercise in the area, with residents demanding that the voter verification process remain completely free and transparent.