'Our Only Hope Is Justice': Ketan Agarwal's Father Writes To President Murmu, Seeks Fast-Track Trial

New Delhi: In an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, Vishal Agarwal, the father of murdered Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, has sought a fast-track trial in his son's murder case, urging the President to ensure speedy justice and the strictest punishment for those accused.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to the President, Vishal Agarwal said he was writing not as a businessman or an influential person, but as a grieving father who had lost his son.

"I am just a father seeking justice for his son," he wrote, describing the immense pain his family has endured since Ketan's brutal murder.

Recalling the devastating impact of the incident, Agarwal said every morning begins with the same grief and every night ends with the same unanswered question-when will Ketan receive justice?

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He also revealed that the tragedy was compounded by another personal loss. According to the letter, his father passed away within 20 days of Ketan's death after being unable to cope with the shock. Vishal Agarwal said his father shared a deep bond with his grandson, and the emotional trauma caused his blood pressure to fall drastically before his heart eventually stopped functioning.

"Losing both my son and my father within just 20 days has shattered our family," he said.

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Despite the family's influence, Vishal Agarwal stressed that they were not seeking any special treatment or concessions. Instead, their only request is that the case be transferred to a fast-track court so that the legal process is expedited and justice is delivered without unnecessary delays.

He argued that prolonged legal proceedings only deepen the suffering of victims' families and said those responsible for the "heinous crime" must receive the strictest punishment under the law.

In the letter, Agarwal acknowledged that no punishment could bring Ketan back, but said a swift and decisive verdict would send a strong message that those committing such crimes cannot evade accountability by delaying the judicial process.

He added that strict punishment for the accused would not only provide some emotional closure to the family but also reinforce public faith in the justice system by demonstrating that innocent lives are valued and violent crimes will not go unpunished.

Making an emotional appeal to President Murmu, Vishal Agarwal requested her personal intervention to ensure that the case receives urgent attention. He said his family had already lost everything and that justice remained their only hope.

Concluding the letter, he urged the President not to allow his son's murder case to become "just another government file," saying that behind the case is a family that has been devastated by irreparable loss and is now waiting for justice.