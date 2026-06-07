'Is That My Ex?' Snake Falls From Blinkit Delivery Boy's Bag On Busy Mumbai Road, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A bizarre incident has been reported from Mumbai, where a snake reportedly fell from a Blinkit delivery rider's bag on a bustling road in broad daylight. A jaw-dropping video of the unexpected incident has gone viral on social media, and has also caught the attention of the Mumbai Police.

The video showed the snake slithering on the road, as the shocking moment left bystanders stunned.

However, the delivery boy, dressed in a yellow Blinkit uniform, appeared unfazed and calmly caught the rear end of the reptile and put him inside his bag.

Mumbai Police Reacts

The video was shared on social media with the caption, “What is going on in Mumbai?” Reacting to the viral clip, Mumbai Police said, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM.”

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‘Is That My Ex?’

The video quickly went viral as social media users scrambled to understand how the reptile ended up in the delivery bag.

Several people made hilarious comments on the video, with one asking, “Have you started delivering snakes in 10 minutes?”

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Another comment read, “Is that my ex?” An X user quipped that a snake dropping out of a delivery bag in broad daylight wasn't on Mumbaikars' bingo card.