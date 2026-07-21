'She Just Paid Rs 100 For A 'Luxury' Facial!': Russian Tourist’s Visit To Delhi Barber Shop Breaks The Internet | WATCH

If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you’ve stumbled upon a viral reel capturing a Russian tourist entering a local Delhi men’s salon, getting a traditional face massage in the bustling lanes of New Delhi.

Captioned with “Getting face massage in New Delhi, India. What a niche experience”, the clip has sparked a massive frenzy online, amassing thousands of views and triggering a debate between intrigued travel enthusiasts and protective locals.

The video highlights one of India's most authentic, low-tech beauty traditions: the street-side or neighbourhood barber shop facial massage.

The Luxury Experience

The tourist wandered into a classic, unpretentious neighbourhood barber shop in the capital.

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Far removed from high-end, air-conditioned luxury spas with ambient playlist music and essential oil diffusers, New Delhi's traditional salons offer a delightfully raw, high-energy, and completely unpretentious grooming session.

She was treated to the legendary local treatment: a liberal slap of cold cream or herbal lotion, followed by rhythmic tapping, deep knuckle kneading across the jawline, rapid temple acupressure, and signature head taps that feel equal parts chaotic and deeply therapeutic.

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The real shock, however, came at checkout. Expecting a hefty bill typical of international tourist hubs, she was shocked when the total came to a mere Rs100 (approximately $1).

Culture Shock Meets Global Praise

The vlogger’s documentation of the moment instantly struck a chord, highlighting the staggering economic contrast of international travel.

While a comparable 20-minute facial massage in New York or London can easily set you back $150 to $200, Delhi’s local barbers deliver elite, high-energy service for pocket change.

Netizens across Instagram and social media didn't hesitate to react. The comments section exploded with millions of passionate views, showering praise on the local staff for their effortless skill and warm hospitality.

Comments flooded in, ranging from "That jawline slap alone cured my stress!" to proud locals celebrating India’s unmatched street-side service culture to global viewers adding Delhi’s barber shops straight to their bucket lists.

In an age dominated by bloated wellness prices and over-engineered skincare routines, this viral flash serves as a reminder. It highlights that genuine talent, human warmth, and exceptional care don’t require a luxury price tag.