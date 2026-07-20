Tourist Plunges 40 Feet After Zipline Snaps at Karnataka Resort; Suffers Severe Injuries

A thrilling adventure turned into a terrifying nightmare for a tourist from Karnataka when a zipline ride at a resort in Dandeli ended in a near-fatal 40-foot fall due to an alleged safety mechanism failure.

The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, suffered multiple fractures in his arms and legs, alongside severe nerve damage, after plummeting midway through the ride. The horrific accident, which was captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, sparking urgent questions regarding safety standards at adventure tourism destinations.

Safety Lock Snaps Mid-Air at Dandeli Resort

The incident occurred on July 3 at the Sterling River Resort in Dandeli, Karnataka, when Kuber decided to try out the zipline. Moments after the ride commenced, the unthinkable happened: the safety lock snapped.

According to Kuber's family, the zipline's safety mechanism gave way while he was suspended high in the air, sending him crashing nearly 40 feet down to the ground. The impact was devastating. Kuber sustained fractures in both arms and both legs, in addition to nerve damage. Doctors have indicated that he will require multiple additional surgeries on his hands and legs to recover.

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Family Demands Accountability Amid Negligence Allegations

In the wake of the disaster, Kuber's family has come forward to accuse the resort management of gross negligence. They alleged that the equipment appeared rusted and lacked proper maintenance, asserting that the accident could have been entirely prevented with routine safety checks. Following the fall, Kuber was initially rushed to the Dandeli Government Hospital. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Vijayapura before being moved to Miraj for the specialized medical care his critical condition demands.

Rising Safety Concerns in India's Adventure Tourism

The viral footage of the accident has triggered widespread outrage and concern online. Many social media users are calling for stricter inspections of adventure sports facilities and mandatory, regular maintenance of equipment to prevent similar tragedies. This incident highlights a growing, unsettling sentiment shared by many travelers over the last two years: that adventure sports in India are seeing far too many accidents and remain deeply unsafe.

