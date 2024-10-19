sb.scorecardresearch
  • Sikkim Woman Found with Surgical Scissors in Abdomen 12 Years After Appendix Surgery

Published 20:12 IST, October 19th 2024

Sikkim Woman Found with Surgical Scissors in Abdomen 12 Years After Appendix Surgery

The woman, who had undergone the surgery to remove her appendix at the same hospital, continued to suffer from abdominal pain for over a decade.

