'Stop This Sh*t!': How Are Notorious Pranksters Using A Viral Chinese App To Kill E-Rickshaws Mid-Way In Dangerous Trick

A viral social media trend has sparked widespread concern as pranksters are allegedly using a Chinese app called BAT-BMS to remotely cut off the power supply of e-rickshaws via Bluetooth. The notorious prank is leaving helpless e-rickshaw drivers confused and forcing them to push their vehicles.

The dangerous prank has also ignited a heated debate about security of e-vehicles.

Several videos have flooded the internet showing youngsters following e-rickshaws, opening the Chinese app and then exploiting it to turn off the vehicle mid-way, without the knowledge of the drivers, who fail to understand the situation.

A video showed a prankster saying, “Ye tirri wala chal raha hai saamne…Isko abhi hum band karenge ek app se… (See there is a e-rickshaw moving in front…Now, I will switch it off using an app).” Then the man used the “discharge switch” on the BAT-BMS app, saying, “Abhi dekhna guys kya hota hai iske saath (Now wait and watch what happens with this e-rickshaw.)”

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As the e-rickshaw suddenly came to a stop in the middle of the road, the prankster posed to be innocent and approached the driver, asking him, “Sir ji kaise hai? Kya hua Dhaka lagaye? (How are you, sir? What happened? Do you need our help?)"

Driver Forced To Push E-Rickshaw For 3 Km

Another video showed an old driver pushing his e-rickshaw for 3 km after it was suddenly shut down by a prankster. The diver appeared exhausted and helpless.

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What Is The BAT-BMS App?

The BAT-BMS app is a battery management tool developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It connects via Bluetooth.

The app allows an authorized owner to remotely turn a battery's discharge circuit on or off.

The app is being exploited by pranksters in India since e-rickshaws use low-cost batteries that are manufactured without password protection or security. Because the battery's Bluetooth remains "open" to public pairing, anyone within a range of 10 to 15 metres using the app can connect and disable the power.

Notably, the app is in the "#1 Top Free Tools" category on Google Play Store.