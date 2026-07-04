'Time For Teletubbies!' Fed-Up Homeowner And Neighbours Wrap Caught Thieves In Duct Tape In Indonesia | WATCH

An Indonesian neighbourhood took "street justice" to a bizarre, hilarious, and utterly viral level after a group of residents decided they had finally had enough of local property theft.

For months, a homeowner in a local neighbourhood had been plagued by constant break-ins. Realising that waiting around was no longer an option, he rallied his neighbours to set an ambush for the perpetrators.

The trap worked flawlessly. Under the cover of darkness, the vigilante neighbourhood watch managed to intercept and overpower a group of four suspected thieves.

But instead of resorting to violence or simply waiting for the authorities, the residents opted for a creative, highly visible form of public shaming.

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Using rolls of heavy-duty duct tape, the neighbours completely immobilised the suspects, wrapping their limbs tight enough to ensure no one was escaping.

Then came the twist that had the internet in stitches: the captors dressed all four grown men as characters from the popular children's television show, the Teletubbies.

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A video of the aftermath, which rapidly spread on social media platforms globally, shows the four suspects sitting side by side on the ground, completely wrapped in tape, wearing bright, makeshift outfits resembling Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po.

They remained in their full colourful attire as the neighbourhood watch contacted the police and waited for them to arrive.

When local law enforcement showed up at the scene, they were greeted by the surreal sight of four tightly bound, brightly coloured children's show icons waiting to be loaded into the back of the police vehicle.

The internet has predictably gone wild over the footage. Commenters have praised the community's non-violent yet incredibly embarrassing approach to handling crime.

"This is next-level community policing," joked one viral comment. "They didn't just stop the crime, they gave them a lifetime of psychological damage."

Others noted that the bright costumes certainly made it impossible for the suspects to blend into the night.