'VVIP Treatment' Sparks Fury: Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Gets Bail in Doctor Assault Case Over 'Fluctuating BP'

Thane: Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been granted bail less than a week after being arrested for assaulting two doctors and other medical staff at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital.

Two days after the attack with his assistants on July 6, Mhatre was taken into custody due to public outrage. Soon after, his health reportedly declined, and he was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital.

Citing the 73-year-old's medical condition, the police applied to the Kalyan court on July 9 for permission to produce him via video conference. The defence also made a similar plea, but the judge requested that Mhatre appear in person.

When he did appear in court on July 10, he was first placed under police detention for three days before being transferred to judicial custody. On Tuesday, he was granted bail.

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Following his arrest on Wednesday, Mhatre complained of chest pain and high blood pressure, leading to his immediate transfer to the Thane District Civil Hospital.

Speaking to Republic, his attending physician, Dr Rahul Lahekar, confirmed that the politician’s primary health issue remains unstable vital readings. "His blood pressure is fluctuating, which is why he remains under observation. Once his blood pressure stabilises, we will discharge him. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday. He remains under observation."

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This medical justification has drawn sharp rebukes from opposition leaders and protesting healthcare workers, who point out that fluctuating blood pressure is being leveraged as a convenient shield to escape jail time.

The controversy stems from a viral video capturing Mhatre and his aides assaulting two doctors, Dr Srushti Baviskar and Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe, at the Shastri Nagar civic hospital.

The confrontation began after the doctors advised a family to move a newborn to another facility due to their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) operating at full capacity.

Rather than respecting medical limitations, Mhatre allegedly barged into the hospital, physically attacked the doctors, and verbally threatened them.

Medical professionals and citizens have staged protests outside the hospital where Mhatre is admitted, demanding accountability.

Many note the dark irony of a man arrested for abusing healthcare workers now utilising those same healthcare resources to enjoy comfortable, "VVIP" hospital lodging instead of a police cell.