The Ultimate In-Flight Entertainment: Man Pays for Wi-Fi, Holds Laptop High for Passengers to Enjoy Argentina vs Egypt Match Mid-Air | WATCH

A routine flight was transformed into a high-altitude football watch party after one passenger bought in-flight Wi-Fi to stream Argentina’s match against Egypt.

The spontaneous moment went viral on X after user The Real Buni shared a video showing how a single laptop screen quickly became the focal point for dozens of passengers.

In the clip, a passenger stands near the front of the cabin holding his laptop high above his head to share the live match stream. As the game progressed, passengers seated in the rows behind him began leaning into the aisle to catch a glimpse of the screen. Within moments, the plane aisle turned into an impromptu viewing gallery, with people stretching forward from their seats or standing up to watch.

The man held the laptop steady for the duration of the match as his fellow flyers watched closely, occasionally cheering quietly from their seats when the action on the pitch picked up.

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"A guy bought WiFi to watch the Argentina vs Egypt game on the plane. And the 187 passengers ended up crowding around to listen to the live match." the video caption read.

The video drew a massive wave of positive reactions online as netizens united the man for his generous action. Many social media users joked that the passenger single-handedly saved the airline’s internet bandwidth by acting as a human broadcasting station instead of forcing everyone to buy separate Wi-Fi passes.

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