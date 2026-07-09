PoK Boil Over: JAAC Alleges Pakistan Rangers Fired at Protesters, Targeted Women & Children In Rawalakot

New Delhi: Tensions escalated sharply in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) accused Pakistan Rangers and police of opening fire on protesters, carrying out raids, and targeting women and children during a widening crackdown.

According to statements issued by JAAC, security forces advanced towards the Kotri Wala sit-in in Rawalakot from both the Rawalakot and Shuja Abad sides while firing was reported in the area. The committee also alleged that Pakistan Rangers and police had surrounded protest sites and intensified operations against demonstrators.

JAAC claimed that Rangers "violated the sanctity of tents and homes" by using force against women and children during the crackdown. The group further alleged that several protesters had been detained, while reiterating that its movement had remained peaceful throughout the agitation.

In a strongly worded statement, the committee said it had made repeated efforts over several days to resolve the crisis through dialogue and had extended deadlines multiple times to avoid violence. However, it accused the government of choosing force over negotiations.

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"The final deadline has expired. Every effort was made to prevent this situation, but no option remains," JAAC leader Umar Nazir Kashmiri said in a statement, adding that the movement would continue despite the crackdown.

The developments came as Dr. Masood Khalid released a self-recorded video claiming that police had raided his residence, vandalised his home and left him fearing for his life.

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In the video, Khalid is seen speaking from inside his car, saying, "I'm certain that they will kill me," while alleging that police had "broken down everything" inside his house and describing himself as a victim of police brutality.

The allegations surfaced amid heightened unrest in PoJK following the regional government's decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee and intensify action against protesters after recent clashes in Rawalakot.