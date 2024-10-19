Published 16:35 IST, October 19th 2024
Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Bengaluru’s Chikkanagamangala Lake; Locals Blame Waste Contamination
Thousands of dead fish found in Bengaluru’s Chikkanagamangala Lake, with locals blaming waste contamination from a nearby BBMP facility.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Thousands of Dead Fish Found in Bengaluru’s Chikkanagamangala Lake; Locals Blame Waste Contamination | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:35 IST, October 19th 2024