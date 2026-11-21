A young couple was assaulted by a group of minors at a public garden in Mumbai's Kurla West after they objected to lewd comments made by the boys while they were taking photographs. A video of the incident, showing the couple being surrounded, beaten with sticks and chased by the group, has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

The incident took place on November 19 at Pramod Mahajan Garden, located behind Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West. According to police, a group of around eight to ten boys allegedly approached the couple while they were clicking photographs at the garden and passed lewd comments. When the couple objected, the confrontation escalated into a physical assault.

Viral Video Shows Couple Being Attacked With Sticks

The video of the incident shows several boys surrounding the couple and engaging in a verbal altercation with them before the situation turns violent. Some of the boys are seen carrying wooden sticks and hitting the man, while others punch and kick him.

The woman accompanying the man is also seen attempting to intervene and stop the group from attacking him. However, the boys continue assaulting the couple as they try to move away from the spot.

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The footage further shows the group chasing the couple down a flight of stairs as they attempt to escape. The incident was reportedly recorded by locals on their mobile phones, and the footage subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Mumbai Police Detain Eight Minors, Register Case

Taking cognisance of the viral video and acting on the couple's complaint, Mumbai Police identified the boys allegedly involved in the assault and detained eight minors.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions.

The eight minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further legal proceedings, police said. Notices have also been issued to the parents of the children, asking them to report to the police.

Kirit Somaiya Reacts To Viral Video

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya also shared the video of the incident on social media and reacted to the assault. He identified the couple as Hindus and described the accused as "Muslim fanatics" in his post.

Somaiya also said that he would visit the area on Saturday afternoon following the incident.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police issued a warning that those found harassing citizens in public places would face strict action under the law.