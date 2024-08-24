sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift

Published 19:35 IST, August 24th 2024

‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift

A confusing note instructs disabled lift users to go upstairs first for staff assistance, causing criticism on social media about accessibility issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift
‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift | Image: Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:35 IST, August 24th 2024