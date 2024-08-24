Published 19:35 IST, August 24th 2024
‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift
A confusing note instructs disabled lift users to go upstairs first for staff assistance, causing criticism on social media about accessibility issues.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
‘To Use The Disabled Lift, Please Come Up’:Social Media Reacts To Baffling Note About Disabled Lift | Image: Reddit
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:35 IST, August 24th 2024