'Touch Her Feet!': IndiGo Employee Quits 'Dream Job' Over 'Humiliating' Punishment For Not Wearing Tie | WATCH

A man has alleged that he resigned from his "dream job" at IndiGo after a senior told him to touch his supervisor's feet for turning up to work without wearing a tie at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Former IndiGo ground staffer Mohammad Jamshid Y expressed his ordeal in a social media video, saying, “You only see the good part of boarding the flight, check-in counter, everything. You don't know the pressure what staffs are facing.”

Jamshid narrated, "I'll tell what happened with me. I went to terminal for terminal check, I was not having the tie. So...sir came and asked me, where is your tie? I told, I forgot...I am so sorry."

He alleged that despite repeatedly apologising for his mistake, the director refused to accept his apology and told him to touch his supervisor's feet.

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“They could have called me to the chamber office, back office, wherever and could have scolded me, could have sent an email in a good way, professional way. But he didn't do that.”

‘Don’t Compromise With Self-Respect'

Wrapping up the video, Jamshid said, "This is my last day wearing this uniform."

He also advised the people watching him to never compromise with their self-respect, dignity for anything.

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