'Are You Muslim?': Islamophobic Man Viciously Stabs Indian 15 Times In US Mall

Utah: An American man allegedly stabbed a Muslim mall worker 15 times after asking his religion and nationality. The incident took place inside Valley Fair Mall in broad daylight in West Valley City, Utah.

The 48-year-old accused, identified as Peter Michael Larsen, targeted the victim because of his religion, police said, adding that he confessed that he "intends to kill Muslims".

Larsen has been booked over attempted murder and prohibited dangerous conduct.

According to Utah Islamic Center Imam Shuaib Din, Larsen approached the victim, asked his name and religion, and requested a bottle of water. When he victim, identified as Sohail, turned to get the water, Larsen began stabbing him repeatedly.

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Larsen reportedly asked Sohail, “Where are you from?” to which the latter replied, “I'm from India, my name is Sohail.” Larsen then asked, “Are you Muslim?” After hearing Sohail's reply, the accused then allegedly started stabbing him.

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