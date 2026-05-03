Tragic Elephant Rampage at Kidangoor Temple: One Dead and Mahout Critically Injured in Kerala's Angamaly | WATCH

A traditional temple festival turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy on Friday morning when a captive elephant turned violent at the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple. The rampage left one person dead, a mahout critically injured, and a trail of destruction across the temple premises.

Tragic Turn During Temple Festivities

The incident began around 9:45 AM when the tusker, identified as Mayyanad Parthasarathy, suddenly entered a state of 'musth'—a periodic condition in male elephants characterized by highly aggressive behavior and a massive surge in testosterone.

What was meant to be a peaceful ceremonial appearance quickly spiraled into terror. Vishnu (40), a lorry driver from Kollam who had transported the elephant to the site, was killed in the attack. The elephant’s primary mahout, Pradeep, sustained serious injuries while attempting to restrain the animal and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

A captive elephant went on a rampage near a temple in Angamaly, Kerala, India killing a 40-year-old truck driver and injuring its mahout. The animal damaged vehicles and parts of the temple before being sedated by forest officials after hours of chaos. pic.twitter.com/QOz4m9MWMG — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 2, 2026

Trail of Destruction in Angamaly

Witnesses and television footage captured the sheer power of the elephant as it charged through the temple grounds. The animal flipped a parked car multiple times, reduced it to scrap metal, and crushed several two-wheelers. The temple’s compound walls and perimeter fencing were also significantly damaged as the tusker vented its aggression on the surrounding infrastructure.

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"The elephant continues to be violent and the Elephant Squad is trying to capture it. Besides that, a veterinarian is also here to tranquilize the jumbo, if required," a police officer from the Angamaly station stated during the standoff.

Emergency Response and Containment

The Forest Department's specialized Elephant Squad, along with local police, launched a high-stakes two-hour operation to prevent the animal from escaping into more densely populated residential areas. To ensure public safety, authorities executed an emergency evacuation of devotees and local residents.

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The standoff finally concluded after a veterinarian successfully administered tranquilizer darts. The elephant was eventually brought under control, but the incident has once again ignited intense debate regarding the safety of keeping large megafauna in high-stress festival environments.

The Risks of Captivity