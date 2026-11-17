Varanasi: A dramatic CCTV video capturing two sisters storming and vandalising a roadside dosa eatery in Varanasi’s Bhelupur area has gone viral on social media, igniting a fierce online debate over vigilantism and delayed police action. The incident reportedly stemmed from an alleged assault on the woman's father by the restaurant’s staff nearly two weeks earlier.

According to reports, the dispute began on November 4 when an argument broke out between the sisters' father and employees at the eatery. The verbal altercation escalated, resulting in the staff allegedly beating the man.

The family subsequently approached the Bhelupur police station to lodge a formal complaint. However, frustrated by nearly two weeks of alleged police inaction, the two daughters decided to confront the establishment themselves.

CCTV footage of the confrontation, which surfaced online on November 16, shows the two women arriving outside the dosa shop on a scooter. While one sister begins recording the scene on her mobile phone, the other storms toward the food counter.

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In a fit of rage, she overturns a large container filled with dosa batter, hurls water at a staff member, and repeatedly yells at the workers to "shut it down" while demanding to know why her father was beaten.

The sudden commotion startled diners and passersby, including women and children seated inside. When a local woman attempted to calm the sisters down—pointing out the presence of young children—one of the sisters angrily told her to "shut up".

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Other locals quickly intervened to de-escalate the situation, with one bystander attempting to snatch the phone from the sister filming the chaos, prompting the other sibling to apologise to the crowd.

Following the incident, the eatery owner filed a police complaint, alleging that the women refused to listen to reason, assaulted staff and customers, and attempted to reach into the cash counter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaurav Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered based on the owner's complaint and stated that authorities are investigating all angles of the matter.