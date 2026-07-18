Viral Video Captures Man’s Spine-Chilling Escape Between Two Trains at Vasai Railway Station | WATCH

Mumbai: A spine-chilling video capturing a passenger’s miraculous escape at the Vasai Road railway station has gone viral across social media, highlighting the persistent dangers of railway commuting and the life-saving bravery of onlookers.

The dramatic CCTV footage shows a commuter narrowly avoiding a fatal accident after slipping and getting trapped in the narrow gap between two local trains.

The Heart-Stopping Moment

The incident occurred during peak hours at the bustling Vasai Road station on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

The viral video captures the terrifying moment when a passenger attempts to navigate the space between two local trains, one of which was reportedly stationary, while the other began pulling out of the platform.

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Within seconds, the commuter loses his footing and slips. In a moment that has sent shockwaves across the internet, the man becomes completely trapped, his body wedged precariously in the gap as the train continues its momentum.

A Miraculous Escape

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle. Nearby commuters, RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel, and station staff noticed the unfolding disaster.

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Demonstrating incredible reflexes, alert passengers and security personnel rushed toward the moving train, screaming for the motorman to stop while simultaneously reaching down into the deadly gap to pull the man to safety.

Thanks to the swift collective action of the crowd, the commuter was successfully hauled back onto the platform just moments before he could be dragged by the wheels.

The video, which has amassed hundreds of thousands of views on X and other platforms, shows the visibly shaken passenger being comforted by the crowd. Miraculously, he escaped with only minor cuts and bruises.

Internet Reacts

The footage has triggered intense debate online about commuter safety and the risks individuals take on Mumbai’s heavily congested railway lines.

While many netizens hailed the quick-thinking bystanders as heroes, a vast majority used the viral video to urge commuters to exercise extreme caution.

"This is terrifying to watch. A fraction of a second later, and it would have been a tragedy. People must understand that trying to cross tracks or squeeze between trains is never worth your life," commented an X user.