Romantic Gesture Or Stupidity? Internet Divided Over Viral First AC Train Coupe Decorated As 'Honeymoon Suite' | WATCH

New Delhi: Social media is divided over a viral video showing a standard Indian Railways First AC coupe transformed into an elaborate, private "honeymoon suite" for a newly married couple.

The clip, which has rapidly accumulated millions of views across Instagram and X, has sparked an intense online debate concerning public safety, public property etiquette, and modern influencer culture.

In the short video, the couple showcases their assigned two-berth First AC compartment, which was given a dramatic visual overhaul.

The standard cream-colored walls were completely covered in strings of yellow fairy lights, red satin drapes, and clusters of heart-shaped balloons.

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The standard-issue railway linen was nowhere to be seen, replaced instead by premium personal bedding sprinkled generously with fresh rose petals.

A small folding table set up between the berths featured a multi-tiered cake, sparkling apple juice, and battery-operated candles to complete the romantic ambience.

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Internet Reacts

While intended as a lighthearted celebration of their post-wedding journey, the video immediately drew sharp backlash from a large section of internet users.

“This is a public utility, not a destination wedding venue,” says a user on X.

Another user wrote, “Pretty sure they would leave all the garbage behind on deboarding.”

"Plugging custom electronic decorations into train sockets and using drapes is a massive fire hazard," says a third user.

A fourth user said, "@AshwiniVaishnaw, does Indian Railways permit passengers to use a First AC coach for a suhagraat?"

“An unforgettable way to make the journey just as special as the destination, but I’ll take my room service without the 80 km/h swaying," wrote a fifth user.

“Honestly, I had chosen this over a hotel any day. It’s not just about luxury. It’s about the incredible thought and effort behind the gesture. That’s priceless,” wrote a sixth user.

"They aren't bothering anyone else in the coach and the door is closed. Let them enjoy their moment," wrote a seventh user.

As the debate continues to trend online, it highlights a growing public exhaustion with creators prioritising "viral aesthetic moments" over safety protocols.

While Indian Railways has strict laws regarding the defacement of property and fire hazards, an official statement regarding penalties has not yet been issued.